Medical Org Recommends Gov’t Workers Get ‘Cultural-Awareness Training’ On How To Treat Trans People

An association of health care professionals’ latest standards of care guidelines recommends government workers get “cultural awareness training” on how to treat transgender people.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) is an organization that says its “mission is to promote evidence-based care, education, research, public policy and respect in transgender health.” In 2022, WPATH published the latest edition of its standards of care guidance.

The guidance also recommends employees at private companies and health care workers also undergo “cultural awareness training” for transgender people. (RELATED: ‘Children Cannot Consent’: CPAC Panel Breaks Down How Trans Ideology Is Infiltrating American Medicine)

“In this document, we use the phrase transgender and gender diverse (TGD) to be as broad and comprehensive as possible in describing members of the many varied communities globally of people with gender identities or expressions that differ from the gender socially attributed to the sex assigned to them at birth,” the standards of care guidelines say.

According to a webpage posted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the sex of an individual is determined at conception—not birth. “Humans and most other mammals have two sex chromosomes (X and Y) that in combination determine the sex of an individual,” reads NIH’s website. “Females have two X chromosomes in their cells, while males have one X and one Y.”

Yet the WPATH guidance says that “highest quality data clearly indicate TGD people represent a sizable and growing proportion of the general population.”

“We recommend all personnel working in governmental, nongovernmental, and private agencies receive cultural-awareness training focused on treating transgender and gender diverse individuals with dignity and respect,” it says. “We recommend all members of the health care workforce receive cultural-awareness training focused on treating transgender and gender diverse individuals with dignity during orientation and as part of annual or continuing education.”

“Implementing cultural knowledge training requires a leadership willing to prioritize the training and dedicate the time, money, and human capital to delivering initial and ongoing training,” the guidance says.

As the DCNF previously reported, a prominent surgeon giving a presentation at WPATH-sponsored event in 2022 said that complications from surgery that is designed to create a vagina in a man “can be pretty bad.”

WPATH did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.