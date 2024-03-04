Fire Alarm Raised At Missouri National Monument: REPORT

The Missouri St. Louis Fire Department responded Monday morning to reports that an elevator in The Gateway Arch was aflame, the department tweeted.

The department, however, said they could observe no signs of fire from the exterior when they appeared on the scene. “Companies are on scene, nothing showing from the exterior. Investigating further,” the fire department tweeted. (RELATED: Missouri Mom Arrested After Allegedly Burning 1-Month-Old Baby To Death In Oven: REPORT)

300blk of Chestnut – @GatewayArchSTL report of a #fire involving an elevator in the north leg. Companies are on scene, nothing showing from the exterior. Investigating further. #STLCity Engine Company 2 is first due.

Battalion 2 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/bawwY8jcjZ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 4, 2024

“No evidence of smoke or fire trucks on EarthCam,” the USEmergAlerts Incident Notification Service tweeted out in response to the fire department’s comment.

No evidence of smoke or fire trucks on EarthCam — USEmergAlerts Incident Notification Service (@USEmergAlerts) March 4, 2024

The firefighters found the source of the concern as they observed smoke coming out of an elevator at the Gateway Arch, KSDK reported. “There was smoke, no flame at a control panel for one of the tram doors,” a Gateway Arch spokesperson told the outlet. “They are locking it out and getting clearance from the fire department. The visitor center should reopen within the next 15-20 minutes.”

The Gateway Arch is the tallest arch in the world standing at “630 feet high and 630 feet wide,” according to the National Parks Conservation Association. The arch is also “the tallest arch in the world and the tallest monument in the Western Hemisphere”, the organization added.

The department did not share any speculation or information about what caused the smoke, according to KSDK.