US Postal Inspection Service Offers $250,000 Reward For Killer Who Shot On-Duty Mailman

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed a postal man Saturday in Ohio, Fox News reported.

Ohio police inspectors believe that Jonte Davis, the 33-year-old victim, was on duty when he was shot, Fox News noted. Inspectors think that Davis may have been shot by someone in a vehicle in a “targeted attack” and that the suspect and victim knew each other, ABC reported. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules Law Prohibiting Guns In Post Offices Is Unconstitutional)

Davis died after being transported to a local hospital, ABC reported. Police officers were able to recover the suspect’s vehicle and took several people in for questioning following the shooting, the Ohio Warren Police Department said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“We heard six shots th[e]n we heard a car speed up and hear west on Washington. She (his wife) came out and saw the mail truck coming down the street and she said oh my God he’s driving weird. We were the first people to arrive the[re] and he was in bad shape,” an eyewitness, who arrived on the scene after Davis was shot, told WKYC-TV.

🚨 REWARD 🚨 The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $250,000 leading to the arrest/conviction of the individual(s) involved in the on duty homicide of a Warren, OH letter carrier. #uspis pic.twitter.com/XwdPv0E9Df — USPIS – Cleveland (@USPIS_Cleveland) March 3, 2024

“The postal truck was still running and I was worried someone was going to get hurt so I took the key out. I kind of held his hand [and] I said ‘It’s alright buddy the ambulance is on its way. It’s going to be okay but if it’s your time, it’s your time,” the witness added.

“He [Davis] was kind and happy a family man. He wasn’t on the streets doing anything illegal, he was trying to provide for his family,” Tracay Kindler, a Davis family friend, told the outlet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service are assisting the police with their investigation, the outlet noted.