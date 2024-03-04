REPORT: Police Allege Two Men Planned ‘Sniper-Style Attack’

St. Louis prosecutors reportedly charged Clarence Holmes, 41 and Terron Young, 33, March 1 for the murder of Anthony Jefferson, 32, carried out in a “sniper-style attack” shortly after midnight Feb. 2 in the neighborhood of Kingsway East, court documents read.

Jefferson, a musician and emcee known as Ant Gee, was in feud with his two assailants and was exiting H2 Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting, the documents stated, according to KMOV 4. The investigation reportedly revealed a “planned and targeted sniper-style attack,” a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) statement read in part. (RELATED: Man Shot Execution-Style In Broad Daylight As Onlookers Film)

The killing in early February of local musician and emcee Anthony Jefferson, also known by his stage name Ant Gee, was a planned sniper-style attack, St. Louis Police said in documents filed Saturday charging a man with murder in his death. https://t.co/TiziWsIRm1 — KMOV (@KMOV) March 3, 2024

After receiving multiple calls of gunshots, officers arrived at the scene to find Jefferson “laying on the sidewalk suffering from puncture wounds,” according to a SLMPD media statement to the Daily Caller. Jefferson was “pronounced deceased at the scene” by emergency responders, according to the statement.

According to the police statement shared with the Caller, the Circuit Attorney’s Office charged both Holmes and Young with “Murder 1st Degree” and “Armed Criminal Action.” Holmes was additionally charged with “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” the statement read. Both Holmes and Young remain in custody with no bond allowed, the statement added.

The vehicle present at the scene was later located with a firearm and ammunition matching the casings found near the scene, according to BNN Breaking. The alleged attack was reportedly the result of a feud between Jefferson and the two men indicted, according to investigators.