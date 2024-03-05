Basic reality has always been tough for progressive Democrats to grapple with. Hell, these days they can’t even tell the difference between a man and a woman. But now, President Joe Biden runs the risk of letting grade school arithmetic blow his chance at re-election. If only they spent less time studying DEI, perhaps his young staffers would know how to do basic addition.
2nd Grade Level Math Could Destroy Biden’s Entire Campaign
ANALYSIS
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
