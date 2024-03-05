Justice Department Files New Charges Against Sen Robert Menendez

The Justice Department (DOJ) announced new charges against Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey in a Tuesday court filing.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were initially charged with conspiracy to commit bribery in an indictment secured in September. The DOJ announced new charges, including obstruction of justice, extortion and honest services wire fraud in a superseding indictment filed Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Not Going To Be Very Sympathetic’: Turley Outlines DOJ Strategy To Have Jury ‘See A Trend’ Involving Indicted Senator)

The new indictment came after Jose Uribe, one of the three businessmen indicted in September alongside Sen. Menendez and his wife, pled guilty to seven charges on Friday.

Breaking News: Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice, adding to the wide-ranging bribery and corruption charges they already face. https://t.co/H5u24HUYtP — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2024

Menendez and his wife allegedly received cash and gold bars from three New Jersey businessmen in return for aiding the Egyptian government, according to a September release by the DOJ. Menendez’s wife also allegedly received a new Mercedes-Benz automobile after the senator tried to interfere with a criminal probe in New Jersey, according to the indictment.

Menendez announced in September he would step down temporarily as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee in the wake of the indictment. Menendez faced trial in 2017 over corruption allegations that ended with a hung jury.

Menendez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

