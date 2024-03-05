Illegal Immigrant With Alleged Cartel Ties Charged In Connection To Chicago Shooting: REPORT

A 29-year-old Venezuelan illegal immigrant with alleged cartel ties was charged Tuesday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Chicago, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

Chicago Police and the U.S. Marshals Services’ identified illegal immigrant Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez as the alleged gunman in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 4, which resulted in a 27-year-old woman being shot several times, according to the outlet. Authorities alleged that Rodriguez exited a Ford SUV around 4:37 a.m. and shot at the woman, before fleeing from the scene. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Problem’: Retired Border Patrol Chief Says Biden, Harris ‘Never’ Spoke To Him About Migrant Crisis)

The woman suffered from gunshot wounds throughout the body and was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to Fox 32. Rodriguez was later arrested by authorities on Feb. 26 by U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, who coordinated with Chicago police, the outlet stated.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and was later identified by the U.S. Marshals Service as an illegal immigrant from Venezuela with an alleged cartel connection, according to Fox 32.

Within the fiscal year of 2023, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data showed that roughly 830 Venezuelan migrants crossed the southern border with 335,000 Venezuelan citizens encountered by border patrol, according to Fox News. Since April 2023, Customs and Border Patrol have recorded over 1.5 million migrant encounters.

Under the Biden Administration, illegal immigration has sharply increased to over 2 million migrant encounters at the southern border during the fiscal year of 2023.

ICE officials and U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.