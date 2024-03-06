Dean Phillips Suspends Campaign After Super Tuesday

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday after President Joe Biden easily swept all Super Tuesday states.

Phillips jumped in the race in late October, citing the need for Democratic alternatives to Biden, concerns over his electability against former President Donald Trump and the need for a new generation in the White House. After failing to gain momentum in the early nominating states and beyond, Phillips called it quits in a post on X, and threw his support behind Biden for 2024.

“I ran for President in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again – because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options. But it is clear that alternative is not me. And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be,” Phillips wrote. (RELATED: Before A Single Vote Is Cast, Biden Challenger Dean Phillips Says He’s ‘Already Won’ In New Hampshire)

“To all who supported my effort, thank you. We will continue the important work to ensure a more responsive, democratic, and generationally diverse political system,” Phillips added. “But today, in light of the stark reality we face, I ask you join me in mobilizing, energizing, and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. That’s Joe Biden.”

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, who unsuspended her campaign on Feb. 28 weeks after calling it quits, remains in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Phillips had been serving in the lower chamber since 2018 when he flipped a red seat blue, and secured two additional terms with double-digit margins. The congressman was involved in various businesses in Minnesota, including Phillips Distilling Company, Talenti Gelato and Penny’s Coffee.

The congressman became the second presidential candidate to drop out of the race on Wednesday, as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her campaign after notching only one win against Trump on Super Tuesday. Unlike Phillips, Haley did not endorse her party’s frontrunner for the nomination.

“Let’s use invitation, not confrontation, to welcome Haley supporters, Trump supporters, and Uncommitted supporters to get this done,” said Phillips. “It’s our calling, it’s our legacy, and and it’s our time. Onward with joy and patriotism!”

