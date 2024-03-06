Man Reportedly Received 217 COVID-19 Vaccines

A German man reportedly received over 200 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic, ignoring medical advice.

The 62-year-old man was vaccinated against COVID-19 217 times using shots purchased and administered privately over 29 months, The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal recorded, according to BBC News. No injuries or illnesses were reported in the recipient of the COVID-19 vaccines, researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg said.

A German man who deliberately got vaccinated for COVID-19 a whopping 217 times did not report any side effects from his many jabs, according to researchers studying possibly the “most vaccinated person in history”. https://t.co/5MT6IvgkrA pic.twitter.com/IeSHGrdkRl — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 6, 2024

The man willingly agreed to participate in various tests by the institution after being contacted, according to the outlet. He provided blood and saliva samples.

“We learned about his case via newspaper articles,” Dr. Kilian Schober of the university’s microbiology department said. “We then contacted him and invited him to undergo various tests in Erlangen. He was very interested in doing so.”

“We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination,” Schober added.

Researchers were reportedly worried about hyper-stimulating man’s immune system, expressing concern that certain cells would be fatigued. However, the man, who was never infected with COVID-19, showed no evidence of suffering damage from repeated vaccinations. (RELATED: ‘Have You Vaccinated Your Children?’: Rand Paul Grills Moderna CEO Over Adverse Vaccine Reactions)

“Importantly, we do not endorse hyper-vaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity,” researchers stated.

The university acquired evidence of 130 of the man’s alleged vaccinations through an investigation over fraud conducted by the public prosecutor of the city of Magdeburg, the outlet reported. No criminal charges were filed.