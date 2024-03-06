Hamas Missile Commander Eliminated In Airstrike, IDF Says

An airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force eliminated the longtime Hamas missile commander Wednesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet, The Times of Israel reported.

An IDF video of the airstrike that allegedly killed the longtime Hamas operative was translated into English and tweeted out by Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Amar Atiya Darwish Aladini, the Hamas missile commander, was responsible for rocket fire from the central Gaza Strip since at least the 2008 war with Israel, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Hamas Likely Raped Hostages Taken On Oct. 7, UN Inquiry Finds)

The IDF says over the past day, following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops eliminated Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, the Hamas terrorist responsible for rocket fire in the area of the central camps in the Gaza Strip. Aladdiny was a Hamas operative for several decades,… pic.twitter.com/DkyOT1Vl0v — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 6, 2024

“He played a central role in the preparations for the October 7 massacre, and was also responsible for embedding Hamas’ rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel since 2008,” the IDF tweeted.

Shin Bet is another name for the Israel Security Agency (ISA). It is one of the three primary agencies part of the larger Israeli intelligence community.

🔴 ELIMINATED: Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny—the Hamas terrorist responsible for rocket fire in central Gaza. He played a central role in the preparations for the October 7 massacre, and was also responsible for embedding Hamas’ rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel… pic.twitter.com/Ig3UJLSp2W — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2024

The video shows a bomb being dropped on a compound in the Gaza Strip and an explosion erupting from the blast site.

Israel conducted a military operation from 2008 to 2009 called Cast Lead, which aimed to reduce rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and lasted for 22 days, according to an IDF press release. Rocket fire from Gaza into Jewish communities has been a problem that has intensified since it first began 2001, the Jewish Virtual Library noted. Hamas forcefully seized power from the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip in 2007 and has governed the area since then, The Guardian noted. Hamas launched some 3,000 rockets into Israel as part of its Oct. 7 operation, according to the IDF, The Times of Israel reported.