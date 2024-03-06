Man Charged With Recording Himself Raping Dog, Possessing Child Porn, Prosecutors Say

A Michigan man was arrested last month and charged with filming himself raping a dog and possessing child pornography, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) reported Tuesday.

Robert Gregory Hagberg II, 37, was charged with three counts each of “Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials” and “Using a Computer to Commit a Crime” as well as one count of torturing or killing an animal, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The MCPO said the charges against Hagberg stemmed from Michigan State Police acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. (RELATED: Police Charge Australian Couple For Series Of Sex Acts With Dogs Allegedly Caught On Video)

Authorities found Hagberg allegedly in possession of computer files containing child pornography and discovered alleged videos of him sexually assaulting a dog in his home, according to the MCPO. The alleged perpetrator was arraigned Feb. 20.

Catherine O’Meara, Hagberg’s attorney, attempted to reduce her client’s $250,000 bond Tuesday, but Judge Michael Chupa refused the request, the prosecutor’s office said. The hearing has been adjourned and is expected to resume April 2.

“We will protect children from harm and ensure that those who exploit and harm them face the full consequences of their actions. Thank you to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who play a critical role in this mission and the Michigan State Police for their extensive investigation in this case. It is my duty to seek justice for those who have been wronged, especially when it involves vulnerable children and animals,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido stated, according to the press release.

If found guilty, Hagsberg faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the child-pornography and computer criminal activity charges, as well as up to four for the charge of abusing an animal, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Hagberg is being held in the county jail at present, the Macomb Daily reported. If he is released, the defendant “is to have no contact with children or animals,” according to the MCPO.