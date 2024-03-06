US

REPORT: At Least Eight Shot In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

Police Officers Shot In North Philadelphia

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
At least eight people have reportedly been shot in a potential mass shooting Wednesday in northeast Philadelphia, police said, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The shooting occurred near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues, and at least seven kids were hit by the alleged shooters, according to CBS. Police confirmed that eight individuals were taken to the hospital following the shooting, according to the Inquirer.

Fox 29’s Steve Keeley corroborated the report, tweeting that at least seven of the victims “appear to be juveniles.” Police told Keeley that a SEPTA bus was shot and “has many holes” but that nobody on the bus was hurt.

Four suspects reportedly pulled up to the SEPTA bus in a blue Hyundai with a paper tag before three of them got out and shot at students at the bus stop, Keeley reported.


This is a developing story, check back for further updates.