REPORT: At Least Eight Shot In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

At least eight people have reportedly been shot in a potential mass shooting Wednesday in northeast Philadelphia, police said, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The shooting occurred near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues, and at least seven kids were hit by the alleged shooters, according to CBS. Police confirmed that eight individuals were taken to the hospital following the shooting, according to the Inquirer.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice sources tell me 7 people shot in yet ANOTHER SJOOTING INVOLVING @SEPTA bus at Rising Sun & Cottman Avenues. Lots of @PhillyPolice Septa Poljce & @PhillyFireDept medics on the way. — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 6, 2024

Fox 29’s Steve Keeley corroborated the report, tweeting that at least seven of the victims “appear to be juveniles.” Police told Keeley that a SEPTA bus was shot and “has many holes” but that nobody on the bus was hurt.

Sources with @PhillyPolice tell me the @SEPTA bus was hit with multiple bullets. “The bus has many bullet holes, but no one on the bus was stuck.” — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 6, 2024

Four suspects reportedly pulled up to the SEPTA bus in a blue Hyundai with a paper tag before three of them got out and shot at students at the bus stop, Keeley reported.

BREAKING: Latest @SEPTA bus shooting happened at 2:57pm when a blue Hyundai Elantra with a temporary paper tag pulled up & THREE shooters got out & shot at group of students at Septa bus stop. 4th person driving Hyundai. Vehicle sped away on Oxford @PhillyPolice sources tell me — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 6, 2024



This is a developing story, check back for further updates.