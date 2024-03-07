‘We Put Out A Feeler’: Blue City Asks Property Owners To Rent To Immigrants Amid Shelter Closings

Denver is asking property owners to rent to immigrants as it is in the process of shutting down some of its migrant shelters, according to Fox 31 News.

The city of Denver removed 140 families from migrant shelters in early February, and Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced later that month the city would be shutting down four shelters to save $60 million in the city budget. The city recently sent emails to property owners asking if they would be able to rent to migrants, according to Fox 31 News. (RELATED: NYC Officials Crack Down On Another Storefront Illegally Sheltering Migrants)

“We put out a feeler to all the landlords we have connections with,” Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Denver Human Services, told Fox 31 News. “Basically said, listen, we’re going to have some newcomers who are going to need housing.”

“We’ve got kind of a rent cap — $2,000,” Ewing told Fox 31 News.

The number of migrants in city shelters has dropped, according to Ewing.

“We’re at below 1,800 right now, which is the first time that number’s been that low since September,” he told the outlet.

The number of migrants in shelters was nearly 4,500 people in January, and many had been searching for homes on social media, according to Fox 31 News.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing thousands of incoming migrants to Democrat-run cities across the U.S. starting in 2022, including cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.

Border Patrol encountered nearly 1.6 million immigrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. There were more than 2 million encounters in fiscal year 2023, and has been more than 750,000 so far in fiscal year 2024.

The city of Denver did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comments.

