Russia Says It Stopped ISIS From Executing Coordinated Attack On Moscow Synagogue

Screen Shot Of FSB Stopping Terrorist Attack On Synagogue

(Screenshot/Twitter/@theinformant_x)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it had eliminated Islamic State terrorists who were plotting to attack a synagogue in Moscow, Russian state media outlet TASS reported.

“On the territory of the Kaluga Region, a stop was put to the activity of Wilayat Khorasan, a cell of the Afghan branch of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in Russia, whose members were planning to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow,” the FSB said in a press statement, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Mob Torches Historic Synagogue In Tunisia)

The FSB added that the Islamic State members, who planned to shoot up a synagogue in Moscow, fired on FSB agents during an operation to capture them and were “neutralized” when FSB agents returned fire, the outlet noted.

FSB agents conducted a search of the house that the terrorists were staying in and found firearms, ammunition and bomb components, TASS reported.

A video of the aftermath of the shooting was published by Zvezda News, an outlet with close ties to Russia’s security and military apparatus, according to The Times of Israel.

The video shows the dead bodies of the alleged terrorists, as well as rifles, ammunition, combat knives, a map and other items.