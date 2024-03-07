Military Officer Accused Of Trading Sensitive U.S. Security Information With China

An active duty Army intelligence analyst has been arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly trading sensitive U.S. security information with China, CBS News reported.

Sergeant Korbein Schultz, 24, has been charged with selling highly sensitive military documents to China, according to CBS News. Schultz’s role included educating others on the handling of classified information, however, the charges against him contradicted his job responsibilities. Federal prosecutors revealed that over a year, Schultz exploited his top-secret clearance, allegedly earning $42,000 by providing classified information on the U.S. defense of Taiwan, advanced weapons systems, and missile defense capabilities.

U.S. Army intelligence analyst arrested after selling military secrets to China for $42,000. Among other info, his contact wanted to know about U.S. plans in the event Taiwan is attacked. pic.twitter.com/wDpYU5Rotg — BNO News (@BNONews) March 7, 2024

The indictment does not explicitly connect the Chinese government to the espionage activity, the outlet stated. However, the materials Schultz is accused of distributing are significantly relevant to China. Schultz is facing six charges, including conspiracy and bribery. He enlisted in the Army in Nov. 2018 and served in the 506th Infantry Battalion as a sergeant and intelligence analyst. (RELATED: Former FBI Official Linked To ‘Russiagate’ Probe Sentenced To 4 Years For Foreign Conspiracy)

His alleged transactions began in Jun. 2022, following interactions with a contact presenting themselves as a Hong Kong resident, CBS News reported. They allegedly communicated through online platforms and encrypted messages, focusing on the transfer of “original and exclusive documents.” This included sensitive details about U.S. military operations and capabilities, especially in the context of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

The sergeant’s motivation appears to have been financial. “I need to get my other BMW back,” he allegedly said, CBS News stated. The case emerged amid other recent security breaches within the U.S. military, including the case of a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman and an Air Force employee, both accused of mishandling classified information.

As the legal process unfolds, Schultz’s initial court appearance is set for Friday, according to CBS News.