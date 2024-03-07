Transgender News Anchor Calls Cops On J.K. Rowling For ‘Misgendering’: REPORT

A transgender news anchor from the United Kingdom reportedly called the cops on author J.K. Rowling for “misgendering” him on social media.

Trans-identifying reporter India Willoughby reportedly “contacted Northumbria Constabulary” after Rowling wrote a series of posts referring to Willoughby, who identifies as a woman, as a man, according to the New York Post.

Rowley wrote that Willoughby was “just a man reveling in his misogynistic performance of what he thinks ‘woman’ means: narcissistic, shallow and exhibitionist,” the outlet reported.

Willoughby told Byline TV that the Harry Potter author had “definitely committed a crime,” stating that she was guilty of a “cut-and-dry offense.” The anchor also insisted that he is “legally a woman” and that Rowling “knows I’m a woman, and she calls me a man.”

EXCLUSIVE 🚨🚨🚨@IndiaWilloughby has called the police and reported @jk_rowling for an alleged hate crime for misgendering her. This could lead to Rowling’s arrest. pic.twitter.com/iJMDmDeMaO — Byline TV (@BylineTV) March 6, 2024



“It’s a protected characteristic and that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act. She’s tweeted that out to 14 million followers,” Willoughby stated.

Under the U.K.’s Gender Recognition Act, transgender individuals can apply to be legally recognized as the opposite sex.

Rowling responded by accusing Willoughby of defamation and harassment due to the transgender activist’s “obsessive targeting,” the outlet reported. She also noted that “gender critical” views are protected under British law. (RELATED: Media Outlet Issues Second Apology To JK Rowling)

The author previously referred to transgenderism as a “powerful, insidious misogynistic movement” that she does not view as “either benign or powerless.”

She has faced backlash for years due to her outspoken opposition to transgender ideology.