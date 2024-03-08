Biden Opts To Skip Over The Word ‘Abortion’ During State Of The Union

President Joe Biden failed to mention the word abortion during his State of the Union speech Thursday despite it being in his prepared remarks.

Biden invited Kate Cox, who sued Texas to abort her child after it was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, a condition causing multiple structural abnormalities, and Latorya Beasley, a social worker in Alabama, who was unable to get in vitro fertilization treatments after the state Supreme Court ruled embryos are “children.” The president went on for several minutes about “reproductive freedom” and the “right to choose” but decided to skip over the only use of the word abortion during his actual speech. (RELATED: Republican Gov Signs Law Protecting IVF After Landmark Ruling Declared Frozen Embryos ‘Children’)

The speech reads “Because Texas law banned abortion, Kate and her husband had to leave the state to get the care she needed. What her family has gone through should never have happened as well,” but the president opted to replace abortion with “her ability to act” instead.

Watch: Biden targets Republicans on IVF and abortion access in State of the Union https://t.co/J3CJk52MA4 pic.twitter.com/nlBL6qjwQ4 — TIME (@TIME) March 8, 2024

“There are state laws banning the right to choose, criminalizing doctors, and forcing survivors of rape and incest to leave their states as well to get the care they need,” Biden said. “Many of you in this Chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom. My God, what freedoms will you take away next?”

The president also targeted the Supreme Court justices, who sat in the audience, saying the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center notes that “Women are not without electoral or political power,” and Biden argued that “Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America.”

“They found out though when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again, in 2024,” Biden said. “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again!”

