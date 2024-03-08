Meet Biden’s Successors If The Conspiracy Theories Wind Up Being True

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address went just about as expected. A feeble old man — jacked up on God knows what — stayed up well past his bedtime to bulldoze his way through some partisan demagoguery. One must assume he promptly collapsed the moment he got off camera. So the question becomes: how long can he keep this up?
Gage Klipper
