Fani Willis Faces Potential Challengers In Coming Election

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is facing multiple potential challengers in 2024.

Democrat Christian Wise Smith, an Atlanta prosecutor who previously ran for district attorney against Willis in 2020, filed paperwork Friday to qualify as a candidate in the primary scheduled for May 21, according to multiple reports. Republican Atlanta attorney Courtney Kramer also qualified to run against Willis, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Willis currently faces potential disqualification from the case against former President Donald Trump — as well as a Georgia state senate committee investigation — for alleged financial benefits she gained from appointing her romantic partner Nathan Wade as special prosecutor.

“Running for public office is not a decision I take lightly,” Wise told CBS News. “I am heavily considering the options as I aim to reach a final determination on my candidacy – ultimately, I only want what is best for the citizens of Fulton County. Should I decide to launch my campaign officially, my team is prepared to take all the necessary steps.”

Willis defeated incumbent Paul Howard Jr. 71.7% to 28.3 % in the August 2020 Democratic primary runoff, according to Ballotpedia. Smith ranked third in the June primary.

Willis also officially qualified to run again after filing paperwork Wednesday. She said that challengers should “come prepared for a fight” and knowing “that my heart is still in this work,” according to Newsweek.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis will have a challenger in her re-election bid. So does Judge Scott McAfee. pic.twitter.com/IW0xJIChOV — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) March 8, 2024



Smith pledged to hold “racist hate groups and White Supremacists” accountable during his 2020 campaign, where his platform included stopping the death penalty, decriminalizing drug possession and eliminating cash bail, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“My opponents can’t even say the words white supremacy,” Smith said in a May 2020 campaign video. Smith is also the founder of an organization called the National Social Justice Alliance.

We need leaders who aren’t afraid to call out white supremacy. If we want different, we have to vote different. #Justiceforall #gapol pic.twitter.com/LUFnEF8w9Q — Christian Wise Smith (@chriswisesmith) May 19, 2022



“I ran the first progressive campaign in the State of Georgia for Fulton County District Attorney (Atlanta) to transform the justice system into one that values people over conviction rates,” Smith’s LinkedIn profile states in reference to his 2020 campaign. “We started a movement by earning 23% of the vote….over 35 Thousdand [sic] votes! We’re still fighting for true justice and equality. The Revolution is Now. WISEUP.”

Judge Scott McAfee is expected to rule soon on the motion to disqualify Willis.

The district attorney’s office, Kramer and Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

