FRIEDRICHS AND RUVOLO: Feminists Spend International Women’s Day Cheering Biological Men

As the trans juggernaut plows its way through society, one school in Massachusetts is showing us a new-and-improved version of International Women’s Week.

That school, KIPP Academy Lynn, won’t apologize for putting a transgender player with facial hair on the court for a girls’ game, or for the injuries girls sustained as a result of his rough play, or for the opposing team’s resulting halftime forfeit.

KIPP Academy is woke, you see, and being woke means never having to face reality. Or having to worry about the damage done to those who don’t partake of the sick ideology that crowns males as homecoming queens or permits boys to dominate girls’ sports. Thanks to woke ideology, males now get to own any arena that previously established to give women an equal shot.

As with most social ills today, so-called teachers unions cultivated this depravity. They’ve led the way in pushing an ideology that leads to girls getting beaten mercilessly by boys in their own sports while claiming to champion women. And they’ve rammed disturbingly insane policies down the throats of Americans, including chopping up the bodies of teenagers, giving young children powerful drugs to quash their natural development, and pushing legislators to pass laws making it illegal to keep kids’ “gender transitions” secret from their parents.

They’ve been all smiles as boys “identifying as female” enjoy free rein of girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, too.

But that’s not the only absurdity afflicting modern feminism. The Babylon Bee recently “reported” that Bill Cosby is joining Hamas so “feminists will stop criticizing him for rape.”

The satire points out an especially sick aspect of this ideology: cognitive dissonance, which Medical News Today defines as “a psychological phenomenon that occurs when a person holds two contradictory beliefs at the same time.” And the ideologues’ contradictions are pathological. Just consider the actions of Hamas, which made family members watch as its terrorists tortured, raped, mutilated, and murdered female hostages.

Hamas posted videos of this demonic behavior online. Proudly. But not a word from the international feminist clique, always so loud to denounce anyone it doesn’t like yet so silent when real evil is swallowing women whole.

Yeah, welcome to International Women’s Week where the mission is to “[s]hine a spotlight on activity uplifting and inspiring women to pursue goals without bias or barrier.” They say this with a straight face while unapologetically showing preferential treatment toward biological men who claim to be “transwomen” and allowing those men to dominate women’s sports.

Their propaganda is clever — leading people to believe that “inclusion” still has its old meaning and is about including women from all countries, backgrounds and economic levels. But the savvy reader sees through the “inclusive” camouflage and recognizes the true intention: to include biological men in women’s sports no matter how much those men outperform and overpower female athletes.

Given this manipulative assault on women, this year’s International Women’s Week theme, “Inspire inclusion,” is especially ironic.

The movement’s hegemonic dominance is so complete, the athletic director for the Massachusetts team that forfeited would not admit the decision came in response to injuries caused by the six-foot trans player. Instead, Collegiate Charter School issued a statement saying its players “feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs.” That was it. Nothing about the dude with the beard.

The statement further said the school “reiterates its values of both inclusivity and safety for all students.” Nope. Sorry. You can’t have both. Pick one.

Collegiate Charter’s female players may be all banged up but hey, according to these school administrators, woke ideology takes precedence over the actual safety of kids. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

This is all highly poignant for women — especially the teachers funding this nightmare through union dues — who may wonder, where this is leading. What will be women’s roles in a society that empowers men to declare themselves female and have their way against women? How will “movement feminists” defend this kind of “inclusivity” when it means secondary or tertiary roles for actual women? And why will movement feminists criticize behaviors of actual women they don’t like and forgive — or even endorse — dangerous and unfair behaviors committed by those who share their ideological conformity?

These are good questions for women to answer for themselves during this year’s International Women’s Week.

Rebecca Friedrichs is the founder of For Kids and Country, the author of Standing Up to Goliath and a 28-year public school teacher who was lead plaintiff in Friedrichs v. CTA.

Roger Ruvolo is a longtime newspaper editor and a contributor to For Kids & Country.