Laken Riley’s Mom Slams Biden For Butchering Her Daughter’s Name

Allyson Phillips, mother of the late Laken Riley, responded to Biden’s gaffe of Riley’s name during the State of the Union in a Facebook comment.

Phillips responded to a comment criticizing Biden for saying “Lincoln Riley” during the State of the Union when pushed by Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Under a post praising the passing of the Laken Riley Act in the House, Phillips said, “Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!”

Laken Riley’s mom just BLASTED Biden for messing up her daughter’s name. Biden mentioned Laken Riley’s name for the first time last night and called her Lincoln Riley. Absolutely disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/yNaqKcnM7c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

The gaffe occurred after President Biden was confronted by Greene while entering the joint session of Congress to deliver the State of the Union address. The video shows Greene telling Biden to “say her name,” referring to Riley. Riley, 22, was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant in February after going for a jog.

MTG: “Laken Riley. Say her name.” BIDEN: “I know how to say her name.” Then turns his back and waddles away. They’re not even pretending to care anymore. They hate you. pic.twitter.com/VEIXOGuHd1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2024

As Biden delivered his speech, he covered immigration policy, when Greene yelled to “say her name”. Biden abandoned his script to address Greene, where he then mispronounced Riley’s name. The New York Times transcript also confirms the pronunciation as “Lincoln”.

The Biden administration has not responded to the incident. [RELATED: Laken Riley’s Parents Decline SOTU Invite]