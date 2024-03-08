Rupert Murdoch Engaged For Sixth Time At 92

Rupert Murdoch is making headlines for his personal life once again after it was reported that he’s set to be married for the sixth time at 92.

The conservative media titan, known for his formidable influence in the media world, is engaged to be married for the sixth time, ABC News reported. Sources close to Rupert have confirmed his engagement to retired scientist Elena Zhukova, 66.

Murdoch recently passed down leadership of his media empire News Corporation to his son, Lachlan. Despite stepping down, he maintains a role as chairman emeritus at Fox Corporation, overseeing Fox News among other entities, CNN reported.

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets engaged to Elena Zhukova https://t.co/FscBRA8uls — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 8, 2024

Murdoch has announced two engagements within a year. Last March, the media titan announced plans to marry Ann Lesley Smith, a former dental hygienist turned conservative radio broadcaster. The engagement was subsequently called off in August, ABC News stated. The details behind his last engagement’s cancellation remain private, CNN reported. Murdoch and Zhukova began their relationship last summer. Zhukova is known as Dasha Zhukova’s mother, a prominent Russian American art collector and former wife of billionaire Roman Abramovich. (RELATED: Rupert Murdoch Announces Engagement To Woman 30 Years His Junior)

The couple plans to exchange vows June, and will be held at Murdoch’s California estate and vineyard, Moraga, ABC News stated.

Murdoch’s matrimonial history spans four previous marriages: to Patricia Booker, a former flight attendant; journalist Anna Murdoch; businesswoman Wendi Deng, who introduced him to Zhukova; and ex-model Jerry Hall, with whom he parted ways in August 2022, CNN noted.