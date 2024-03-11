Centenarian World War Two Vet To Be Married On 80th Anniversary Of D-Day: REPORT

One-hundred-year-old WWII veteran Harold Terens of Florida will marry his sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin on the upcoming 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Terens was a corporal in the US Army Air Forces during the war. He was a radio repair technician repairing the P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft returning from France on D-Day. (RELATED: 80 Years After D-Day, A World War II Veteran Is Getting Married Near Beaches Where US Troops Landed)

Both Terens and Swerlin are widowed and grew up in New York. This playful and lively couple has been dating since 2021. They enjoy dancing and spending affectionate moments together.

“Being in love is not just for the young,” says Swerlin. “We get butterflies just like everybody else.” The bride-to-be is 96.

When Terens proposed a few months ago, he got down on one knee. Swerlin later said, “I thought I’d have to help him up, but he’s so macho.”

“He’s the greatest kisser,” she added.

Of her, Terens says, “I love this girl — she is quite special.”

Following a commemoration celebrating the French liberation from the Nazis 80 years ago, the couple will exchange nuptials in France. The ceremony will take place in Carentan-les-Marais and be witnessed by the mayor Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, as the United Business Journal states.

Going back to France will be special for this WWII veteran, both to remember his service to his country as well as to become a husband once more.