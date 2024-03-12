Anaheim Personal Injury Lawyer Scores Millions For His Clients

For Ed Flores – the top-ranked Anaheim personal injury lawyer – the phrase “justice for all” isn’t just an Al Pacino movie or some feel-good slogan. It’s his credo. It’s a cause he seeks to pursue every day of his life.

In his position, injured clients come to Flores with an array of questions. Not surprisingly, one of them is what’s your biggest client victory? But Flores doesn’t think like that, even though he’s certainly had a long list of success stories.

“Every client’s big,” Flores says. “This is because it’s big for the client.”

Flores knows that even the smallest case can have significant meaning.

But he can’t avoid the question either. If he has to talk about biggest victories, there’s the client who suffered a truly devastating injury. Car collision. But it really isn’t about the money, Flores says. It’s the case itself.

And in this situation, the question was what’s the real cause of the injury? Car crash? Or pre-existing conditions. Flores thinks back to when he sent the case to a renowned expert for an opinion before he filed the case. No case, the expert told him.

But that kind of judgment didn’t and still doesn’t stop Flores. Although, Flores admits, he nearly walked away in that case. But in the end, he couldn’t.

“I nearly walked away from the case but could not leave my clients by themselves,” he muses.

He wouldn’t let them down. He educated himself assiduously in medicine and sought an expert to help him. Then he filed the case, prepped for trial, but good fortune struck when the defendant settled weeks before the proceedings – scores that have added up to millions for his clients.

It really isn’t about the money, but he’s certainly pleased his clients got millions. Again, it’s about justice.

Flores thinks of how his career’s taken so many twists and turns. Arizona Supreme Court Law Clerk, where he helped research and write legal decisions. High-powered liability defense at a BigLaw firm. What a journey. He still remembers the routine of defending corporations against lawsuits—from people injured while using their products. All about the Benjamins. Where was the care for people? So he sought out a position where he could hone his trial skills, truly help people. After all, he wanted to leave no stone unturned when it came to adequately representing the little guy.

He got a position in the Orange County District Attorney’s office. And he loved it.

“I was in trial regularly and had the job of representing people,” he says. “Sometimes the most vulnerable in our society who others had harmed.”

Leaving the position and setting out on his own was harder than expected. More challenging cases were dropped in his lap. Prosecuting the worst of the worst. But he left, even though he was a top-level prosecutor.

While the experiences in corporate law have had immense effects on his defense of the little guy, Flores knows the roots go even deeper.

Flores grew up motorcycle riding, his father a true aficionado. But his father also had three different accidents. A car pulled in front of him. He wiped out on an unmarked, freshly oiled graveled road (with his mother as a passenger). It’s that third accident, however, he thinks about now.

“No one knows how it happened,” he ruminates. “He was found in a ditch on the side of the interstate highway in Wyoming.”

Flores contemplates how they made the long trip, with their meager resources. Even now, the doctor’s prognosis still resonates: two collapsed lungs. Broken bones all over. And the worst—his father’s spinal cord was severely damaged. He’d never walk again.

So what? Will he survive?

Back then, he had no idea about the depth of loss that comes with paralysis. But now, he thinks his father would have gladly borne the lingering effects and pain to be paralysis-free. To be paralyzed, after all, is more than being unable to walk. To be paralyzed you can’t use your hands. On top of that, you also suffer immense mental strain.

Flores could never walk in his father’s shoes. But he knows how paralysis broke an independent-minded man into little pieces. Basic tasks Flores and others took for granted? Gone. Using the bathroom. Getting a glass of water. Driving. Gone. All this, on top of the loss of property, a true blow to dignity.

He doesn’t have to imagine the other changes that come with paralysis. Not just making renovations to your home and equipping your car with ramps and controls. But again, there’s the mental strain, especially on the family.

Flores can’t forget coming home to find his father at his absolute lowest. A strong man had become angry, bitter, foul-mouthed. He held his father as he wept. Bathed him. Cleaned him. Took him to the hospital too many times to count. And he remembers his mother too, plagued by stress. She cried. She endured. But she also lost weight and hope.

On top of all that, Flores says, there was no one from whom to seek out financial assistance. No disability insurance.

No, injury isn’t just another case for Flores. It’s a reality.

Ed had a cornucopia of experiences. A blessing of sorts. Poverty and security. He’s dealt with financial adversity and security. He’s had the opportunity for an education, something his parents didn’t. They pushed him to better himself.

Even before the motorcycle accidents, he wanted to be a lawyer.

“This profession allows one man to stand against the tide and make a difference,” he says. And he believes it. We all have value as humans, and every now and then we need help.

At the end of the day, practicing law is about people. Not just the well-to-do. Flores’s life’s shown him how to communicate with people from all walks of life—including jurors. And he wants them to know something, something simple, but important: he’s not there to lie, to cheat, to take advantage. He’s just there to make an honest difference. He hopes they’ll do the same.