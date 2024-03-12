Cop Dies In Front Of Fiancée At Engagement Party

In a tragic turn of events, a West Australia police officer died Sunday at his own engagement party in front of family, friends and his fiancée.

Senior Constable Liam Trimmer and his bride-to-be were celebrating their engagement with friends and family when Trimmer fell and fatally cut his neck, according to 9 News.

A young police officer has died in front of his fiancee, friend and family after a freak accident at his engagement party in Western Australia. https://t.co/i8DMuyi0yn — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 11, 2024

Trimmer cut a carotid artery in his neck, according to BBC. Authorities say others at the event attempted to save him, but he was dead before first responders arrived on the scene, the outlet reported.

Col Blanch, Commissioner of Western Australia Police Force, spoke to 9 News about the tragedy.

“Everything was done to try and save him but it wasn’t to be and I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare,” Blanch said.

Trimmer, 29, moved to Australia from the United Kingdom over a decade ago and graduated from Joondalup Police Academy in 2013. He moved to the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie in 2017, where he joined a local rugby team, according to 9 News.

“This extraordinary officer loved helping the community, was a fine example of WA policing and it’s such a tragedy,” Blanch told 9 News. (RELATED: Cops Find Two Bodies After Jilted Officer Admits To Fatally Shooting Ex-Lover And Companion)

“Every time a death occurs for a police officer, it doesn’t matter how it really does rock the core of the Blue family,” Paul Gale of the police union said, according to the outlet.