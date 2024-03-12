Biden Cobbles Together $300 Million For Ukraine As Pentagon Replenishment Funds Run Dry

The Biden administration announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, even as the Pentagon has overdrawn billions of dollars for its ongoing support for Kyiv’s war against Russia.

The Pentagon will quickly deliver an additional $300 million in weapons aid to Ukraine, the first such package delivered by the Biden administration since December 2023, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The Pentagon warned in December that it had run out of replenishment funds, and as of March has overdrawn the funds by $10 billion. (RELATED: It’s Been Two Years And $73 Billion In US Aid Since The Start Of The Ukraine War. Here’s Where Things Stand)

“On behalf of President Biden, I’m announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine’s pressing needs,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday. “This is possible because of unanticipated cost savings and contracts the [Department of Defense] negotiated to replace equipment we’ve already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns.”

The replenishment funding system allows the Pentagon to pull from existing weapons and military equipment in reserves under the presidential drawdown authority. A senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday that the $300 million aid package is a “one-time shot” unless Congress can approve additional funds, according to the AP.

The Biden administration is urging Congress to approve a supplemental package that would include $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and roughly $35 billion of other international aid. Congress is currently deliberating the supplemental, but several lawmakers have become increasingly hesitant about Biden’s proposal amid concerns that Kyiv may not be able to secure a military victory against Russia.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia has largely stalled even as Kyiv has already taken in over $73 billion in military aid from the U.S. alone since war first broke out in February 2022. Ukraine is running low on munitions and weapons, while Russia’s war machine continues to produce military equipment at a rapid rate.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.