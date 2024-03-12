‘Clearheaded Most Of The Time’: Corporate Media Defends Biden’s Lucidity As Interview Transcript Reveals Memory Lapses

Corporate media on Tuesday defended President Joe Biden’s lucidity after a transcript of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur was released, showing memory lapses.

Hur issued his report in February on Biden’s handling of classified documents, deciding not to pursue charges against the president and noting several memory lapses. The transcript released on Tuesday backed up the existence of these lapses, but several corporate media outlets attempted to make them seem less significant, reporting on the vast detail Biden went into on certain topics. (RELATED: Biden World’s ‘MAGA Guy’ Attack On Robert Hur Just Doesn’t Add Up, Records Show)

Mika Brzezinski tried to shush her husband Joe Scarborough during his prolonged rant about Robert Hur’s report @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/iGm8jbuBJz — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) March 12, 2024

“Biden appeared clearheaded most of the time,” according to The New York Times. “Mr. Biden went into great detail about many matters, the transcript shows … And at certain points, he corrected his interrogators when they were the ones who misspoke.”

During the five-hour interview conducted on Oct. 8 and 9, Biden seemed to forget when he began and ended his vice presidency and the date of his late son Beau’s death, according to his report.

“Transcript of Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur shows memory lapses — but also detailed exchanges,” NBC News’ headline asserts.

“At one point, he described in vivid detail a 2011 visit to Mongolia, where he displayed unexpected archery skills at a cultural performance in his honor,” the outlet noted as an example.

Hur declined to bring charges against Biden, despite finding evidence that he willfully retained documents, because the jury might perceive Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” according to his report.

“Biden went into great detail about his home in Wilmington – so much detail that there were numerous redactions in the transcript by the U.S. Secret Service,” NPR reported. “Biden described himself as a ‘frustrated architect’ as he went through minutiae about the home he helped design and decorate.”

The Washington Post noted the same example as NPR as well as asserting, “Biden doesn’t come across as absent-minded as Hur has made him out to be.”

Hur is testifying on Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

The NYT, NBC News, NPR and the Post did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

