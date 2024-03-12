House Oversight Republicans Subpoena AT&T For Hunter Biden’s Phone Records

House Oversight Committee Republicans sent a subpoena Wednesday to AT&T seeking 15 years of phone records related to Hunter Biden, the Daily Caller has learned.

“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (Oversight Committee) is investigating whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden for consideration by the full House. Together with the House Committee on the Judiciary (Judiciary Committee) and the House Committee on Ways and Means (collectively with the Oversight Committee, the Committees), the Committees set forth in a Sept. 27, 2023 memorandum the evidence justifying the inquiry and the scope of this impeachment investigation. On Dec. 13, 2023, the House of Representatives adopted a resolution directing the Committees to continue this investigation,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote in a letter to AT&T. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Committees Request Interview With Amos Hochstein In Connection With Biden Impeachment Inquiry)

“The Oversight Committee is subpoenaing certain records in the possession, custody, or control of AT&T that are relevant to the impeachment inquiry. This subpoena is being issued pursuant to my authority as Chairman of the Committee under Rule XI, clause 2(m)(1)(B) of the Rules of the House of Representatives, and Rule 12(g) of the Committee’s Rules. The Committee is seeking records related to AT&T customer, Mr. Robert Hunter Biden. As part of its investigation, the Oversight Committee has reviewed bank records of individuals and entities associated with the Biden family as well as other evidence. This review uncovered a pattern of financial complexity. As detailed in the Impeachment Memorandum and the Oversight Committee’s Bank Memoranda, the Biden family used corporate bank accounts of third-party associates to receive wires from foreign companies and foreign nationals. The Biden business associates then dispersed money to various Biden family members in incremental payments over time,” Comer added.

The subpoena states that AT&T must provide the records to the committee by March 20, 2024. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chair Probes Federal Reserve On Potentially Illegal ESG Practices)

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.