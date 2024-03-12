REP. ANDY BIGGS: Biden’s Spin On The Border Crisis Is A Real Head-Scratcher

Paraphrasing Ronald Reagan: It’s not that the Left doesn’t know much, it’s that so much of what they know is simply untrue.

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address evokes the idea that so much of what he said, if he understands and believes it, simply is untrue. (RELATED: CHUCK DEVORE AND RODNEY SCOTT: Biden’s State Of The Union Underplays America’s Number One Issue: Securing The Border)

As I watched from my office I couldn’t help but chuckle when he got into a bit of colloquy with Republicans on the floor about the misrepresented Senate “Border Bill.” He suggested that Republicans really ought to read the bill.

I would suggest that President Biden read the bill. And, if he has read the bill, he doesn’t understand the infirmities within that bill that will codify continued rampant illegal entries, while providing the ultimate incentive for illegal border crossers — amnesty.

The Senate bill is like a gaping mouth with no teeth next to a perfectly cooked steak.

The language that permits persistent illegal entries is Section 3301, Border Emergency Authority. Biden believes this will give him new authority to deny illegal entry between ports of entry.

He already has this authority, but I digress. In fact, this authority lies within the hands of the Secretary of Homeland Security. For now, that means the impeached, open borders advocate, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The convoluted formula giving this “authority” permits denial of entry to all individuals when a certain threshold of illegal entries is reached. All individuals except unaccompanied minors. And except for 1400 aliens who claim asylum at ports of entry.

Let’s see what those exceptions mean. The estimate is that nearly half a million unaccompanied minors have entered under Joe Biden. A year ago we learned that the federal government had lost contact with more than 85,000 of those unaccompanied minors.

We also have seen numerous reports that individuals released into the country because they were ostensibly unaccompanied minors, were actually adults. Reasons for this include the restriction of DNA collection and testing on individuals believed to be more than 14 years old, and the illegal alien’s identification, including age, is self-reported.

At the same time that we will see an influx of unaccompanied minors, the asylum loophole will allow more than 500,000 illegal aliens to enter, be released, and be given authority to find employment every year. (RELATED: TERENCE P. JEFFREY: Mayorkas, Biden And Our Unsecured Border)

But, the biggest loophole is that the authority isn’t even triggered until 28,000 illegal aliens have entered in a week. And even then, the authority is optional. Do you think the impeached, open-borders Alejandro Mayorkas will invoke the authority to deny entry?

The option only becomes a requirement if illegal entries hit 35,000 in a week. That means the human smuggling cartels could traffic 1.5 million illegal aliens into the U.S. in a year before the authority even becomes optional. Mandatory denial of entry doesn’t begin until almost 1.8 million illegal aliens, not including unaccompanied minors and asylum seekers.

Back to the asylum seekers. The 1,400 per day is the minimum. Guess what. Most illegal aliens claim falsely that they are seeking asylum.

Yeah, President Biden probably should have read the bill to understand why it was roundly panned. It codifies his border security preference for an open border.

And, President Biden and his team are absolutely lying to the American people when he says he hasn’t the authority to shut the border now. Section 212 (f) of Title 8 of the U.S. Code allows the President to act to secure the border. The U.S. Supreme Court noted that this provision “exudes” deference to the President to enact measures to secure our borders.

President Trump gave us the most secure border in my lifetime. Biden issued 94 executive orders to undo that secure border! (RELATED: STEPHEN MOORE: America Needs More Legal Immigration, Not Less)

President Biden should stop with the word salad lectures and admonitions for others to read bills he has neither read nor understood. He should enforce the laws we have in place to secure the border. No more rambling speeches, just focused action.

Congressman Andy Biggs represents Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District and serves as the Co-Chairman of the Congressional Border Security Caucus.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.