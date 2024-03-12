WILES And LACIVITA: Trump’s Campaign Team Spells Out His General Election Playbook

The primary is over. The American people have spoken.

This has been nothing short of a historic win for President Trump, who ended Super Tuesday with 1,031 delegates.

In the 15 states that voted, he averaged approximately 45% ahead of any other candidate. And in the states where Nikki Haley performed the strongest, most of her support came from liberals. The New York Times’ Nate Cohn found that a near majority of Haley’s supporters voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. (Meanwhile, in Minnesota, 18.9% of Democrat voters voted “uncommitted,” with Michigan and North Carolina in the double-digits of uncommitted categories.) (RELATED: RASHEED WALTERS: The Case For Donald Trump)

Super Tuesday’s delegate avalanche has ensured President Trump will clinch the nomination sooner than he did in 2020, when he was a sitting president. And, this week, President Trump is poised to win 1,215 delegates—enough to seal the deal. He is now the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party.

These wins should be no surprise to anyone. President Trump had been dominating the Republican primary race: Winning by a historic 30-point margin in Iowa, more votes than any candidate in New Hampshire primary history, sweeping all delegates in Nevada, and beating Nikki Haley by 20 points in her home state.

Voters have turned out by historic margins and delivered these resounding wins for President Trump across the country because they know he is the best candidate to defeat Biden and make America great again.

The American people want a return to the policies that made our country great. They see fentanyl and illegal immigrants pouring across open borders. They are suffering from runaway inflation at the gas pump and in the grocery stores. The ideas that make us great have fallen by the wayside. Our country won’t survive four more years of the insanity of the current administration. President Trump will fight for every American who is being let down by these very-DC insiders and devastated by President Biden’s failures.

Our general election strategy is simple: Go head-to-head with Joe Biden and his administration’s terrible policies—the ones that leave the American people behind. We’ve gone head-to-head with Joe Biden in Georgia, head-to-head with Joe Biden at the border, and our message is being heard loud and clear. Polling for the general election shows President Trump ahead in Wisconsin, ahead in Arizona, ahead in Georgia, and ahead in Michigan. In fact, President Trump is so far ahead, that he’s expanding the electoral map, just like he did in 2016.

We are going to win independent and suburban voters, and we’re cutting into the Democrat Party’s grip on the Latino and African American communities, because they’ve been taken for granted for so long and know failing policies when they see them. For all of those hearing our message, for all those who will help us deliver a win for President Trump, we will deliver a win for you on every day of his next presidency.

This is because it is our job is to execute for the president, on the policies that worked for hard-working American families. We will rebuild the American economy. We will bring peace through strength to our foreign policy. And we will make America great again! Team Trump is 100% committed to this.

And just because the Democrats—through miracles of modern science and technology—found a way to get grandfather time to read from a teleprompter for a little over an hour with less than a half-dozen stumbles at last week’s State of the Union, it doesn’t fool voters. They know that Joe Biden is the worst and most corrupt president in history, they know the dangerous policies that he supports. No matter what the radical left throws at us, we’re going to keep fighting, and keep winning for the greatest president in the history of our country, President Donald J. Trump.

Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita are Senior Advisors for the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign. Wiles and LaCivita are veteran political operatives, with decades of experience in the Republican ecosystem with winning records up and down the ballot.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

