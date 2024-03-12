UFC Legend Mark Coleman In Hospital After Saving Parents, Dog From House Fire: REPORT

UFC legend Mark Coleman was hospitalized after saving his parents and dog from a massive house fire in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, his friend and former training partner Wes Sims said.

“Mark’s parent’s [sic] house burnt down last night Mark saved both Dan & Connie Foos Coleman and went back for Hammer his dog,” Sims, who also competed in the UFC, posted to Facebook.

Colman was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after he ran back into the house a total of three times to save his parents and then his dog, according to MMAFighting.com.

Seven different fire departments responded to the fire, but the cause remains unknown, the outlet noted.

The 59-year-old Coleman was intubated and sedated at the Toledo hospital and he remains there as of Tuesday evening, according to Sims.

“I swear to GOD-he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been thru so much a Movie at this point could not give his life work Justice! Please [pray] and Share! Life is Precious!” Sims concluded. (RELATED: Video Shows Why You Don’t Surprise Armed MMA Fighters)

Coleman was an early adopter of the UFC and the sport’s first every heavyweight champ. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

If there was ever a dude more-deserving of your prayers, I’m not sure I’ve met him. At 59 years old, after taking a lifetime of punishment in the octagon, Coleman didn’t shy away from being the hero he is for a moment. Running back into the house not once, not twice but THREE times to save his family. Truly legendary stuff. I know we’re all pulling for him.