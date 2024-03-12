‘What Does Somebody Have To Do?’ Matt Gaetz Grills Robert Hur For Not Charging Biden And Ghostwriter

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday pressed special counsel Robert Hur during a hearing on why he did not bring charges against President Joe Biden and his book ghostwriter over their handling of classified documents.

Hur issued a report in February finding Biden willfully kept classified documents, but decided not to pursue charges against the president, noting there would likely not be a conviction. Gaetz said during the hearing that he believed Biden’s ghostwriter should have been charged for discarding certain evidence when he was made aware of Hur’s appointment. (RELATED: Biden World’s ‘MAGA Guy’ Attack On Robert Hur Just Doesn’t Add Up, Records Show)

“Just so everybody knows, the ghostwriter didn’t just delete the recordings as a matter of happenstance,” Gaetz said. “Ghostwriter has recordings of Biden making admissions of crimes, he then learns that you’ve been appointed, he then deletes the information that is the evidence, and you don’t charge him.”(‘I Did Not Exonerate Him’: Robert Hur Sets Dem Rep Straight On Conclusion From Biden Report)

Hur started to answer about how he explained his reasoning in the report but Gaetz interrupted him. “Like, what does somebody have to do to get charged with obstruction of justice by you?” Gaetz asked. “If deleting the evidence of crimes doesn’t count, what would meet the standard?” Hur answered that the ghostwriter did not delete certain evidence, including transcripts.

“Oh, so if you destroy some evidence but not other evidence, that somehow absolves you of the evidence you destroy?” Gaetz asked.

Gaetz said the ghostwriter should have been charged for his actions related to the evidence. “Biden and Trump should have been treated equally,” Gaetz added. “They weren’t. And that is the double standard I think a lot of Americans are concerned about.”

