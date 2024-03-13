College Park Investigates Equity Officer Who Allegedly Wants To ‘Burn It All Down’: REPORT

Kayla Aliese Carter, Racial Equity Officer of College Park, Maryland, is reportedly being investigated for social media posts allegedly defending violence, promoting black liberation and demanding that people “burn it all down.”

Hired in 2022 to implement “racial equity” in city departments, Carter’s social media posts have now been revealed to allegedly include arguments for violence, allegedly asking in one post, “Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?” according to Fox News.

“Do y’all understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence?? BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE. THEY DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH BACK TALK. ‘DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO’ FACE A–. No,” one of her posts allegedly said, according to Fox News.

This is Kayla Aliese Carter, the “Racial Equity Officer” of the leftist cesspool city of College Park, Maryland. She promotes the idea of a violent revolution against the United States, saying she wants it to burn to the ground so “MY ideology can rise from the ashes.” pic.twitter.com/lBN2SNZsT3 — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) March 13, 2024

Carter’s posts allegedly express her war on colonialism, her distrust of white people, the supremacy of the police and how “terrifying” it is when white children stare at her, Fox News reported.

College Park City Manager Kenny Young released a statement on Carter’s posts Wednesday: “Ms. Carter’s views expressed on her personal accounts do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and core values of the City of College Park and its Mayor and Council. The City is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.” Young added that “City officials and staff cannot comment further on this personnel issue.” (RELATED: Here’s How Much Federal Diversity Trainings Cost Taxpayers In 2023)

Although Carter’s Twitter account is protected, the header of her account reads, “I can’t wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!”