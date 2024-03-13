Mother Charged After Second Child Dies From Suffocation

A mother from North Carolina was charged with involuntary manslaughter in March after suffocating her baby boy while he slept with her.

Mackenzie Katlyn Reed’s infant twin boy was found dead in his mother’s bed by Wilmington Police Department (WPD) on October 3, 2023, according to a press release from WPD. Efforts to revive the child by first responders were unsuccessful. Officers say that Reed was sleeping with the child and likely suffocated him in the middle of the night.

The state Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death was caused by “asphyxia due to unsafe sleep environment” along with “human rhino/enterovirus (the common cold). Reed was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death, as well as intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The child was 7-weeks-old at the time of his death, which was believed to be around 2:35 am, according to Star News. (RELATED: ‘Pure Evil’: Parents Of Woman Found ‘Melted’ To Couch Receive Major Case Update)

The child was sleeping in a queen size bed with both parents, and was found with his face in a blanket with “petechial hemorrhages of epicardium, pleural surfaces, diaphragm, and thymus” and acute swelling of the lungs, the outlet noted. The report states Reed was allegedly using cannabis-based products a t the time of her child’s death.

Another of Reed’s children, a three-month-old baby boy, died due to unsafe sleeping habits in 2022, according to WPD.