New Jersey School Backpeddles After Facing Backlash For Blaming Gaza War On Israel

A New Jersey school district issued an apology Monday after blaming the Gaza war on Israel, NBC New York reported.

The problem started when a vice principal at Columbia High School in Maplewood gave out a flyer about Ramadan, an important Islamic observance that started Sunday, involving fasting, prayer, and reflection, according to NBC New York. The flyer reportedly caused anger because it contained controversial comments about Israel and the Palestinian areas.

The flyer included a paragraph that critically addressed the relationship between the US and Israel, suggesting complicity in actions against Muslim Palestinians during Ramadan.

The below materials were sent to all teachers at Columbia High School in New Jersey’s South Orange & Maplewood school district. The uproar was such that the acting superintendent had to do serious damage control. pic.twitter.com/XZjQ6Z9XzE — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) March 12, 2024

“When we speak about celebrating Ramadan within the US context, it is imperative to contextualize that the US is a co-conspirator with Israel, preventing Muslim Palestinians from partaking in Ramadan as the Israeli Zionist occupation enacts a genocide against them,” the third paragraph of the flyer read, as shared by Jewish Insider editor Melissa Weiss on Twitter. (RELATED: Netanyahu Reportedly Rebukes Rival For Making US Trip ‘Without Authorization’)

Dr. Kevin Gilbert, the temporary head of the South Orange-Maplewood School District, reportedly responded to the negative reactions by rejecting the content of the flyer.

“The document was not reviewed or approved by any district office or personnel, and while the intention of sharing the document was to provide a resource, serious content was overlooked,” Gilbert wrote, as seen on the document shared by Weiss. “This resource contained language that, at any time, would be inflammatory but, particularly now, is deeply problematic and inappropriate for our schools.”

“Personally, I am disappointed, angered and saddened by the communication that occurred,” Gilbert continued. “The language in the document does not reflect what we believe creates a community that values inclusivity and belonging.”