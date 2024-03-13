EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Bill To Detain And Deport Illegal Immigrant Sexual Predators

Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan introduced legislation Wednesday that would make sure illegal immigrants convicted of sexual assault are deported and permanently banned from the U.S.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the “Protecting Our Communities from Sexual Predators Act.” The bill would specifically require the Attorney General to take any illegal alien who commits sexual assault into custody, clarify into law that anyone who sexually assaults an individual must be immediately deportable and permanently ban any illegal alien convicted of sexual assault.

In February, an illegal immigrant was arrested right outside of Buchanan’s district after allegedly raping a woman.

“Illegal aliens who sexually assault and rape American citizens have absolutely no place in our society,” Buchanan told the Caller before introducing the legislation. “Shockingly, illegal immigrants who commit sexual assault are not immediately eligible for deportation, which is why we need to pass this commonsense legislation to keep these dangerous and deranged predators out of our country and help protect our communities.”

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa are original cosponsors. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Released By Border Patrol Charged With Rape After Local Police Ignored ICE And Let Him Go)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Just days ago, a member of our Southwest Florida community was sexually assaulted by an illegal alien. Americans throughout all corners of our nation are bearing the perilous consequences of Joe Biden’s open border crime wave,” Donalds told the Caller. “I stand with Rep. Buchanan to ensure that all illegal aliens who have been convicted of sexual assault are deemed immediately deportable. These shocking and completely avoidable crimes must come to an end.” (RELATED: Small-Town Cops Find 11 Illegal Immigrants In House Where Girl Reported Sexual Assault)

The legislation was also endorsed by NumbersUSA.