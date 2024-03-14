ROOKE: The DOD Is Proving Far Too Sexually Compromised To Be Trusted

Americans expect that the most influential people in Washington D.C. are intelligent with high moral fiber, but the reality is that the nation’s capital is staffed with sex-obsessed weirdos willing to share classified information with the first person who shows them even the slightest bit of romantic attention.

The U.S. is the most powerful country in the world, making accessing its secrets the top priority of every foreign spy agency, friend, or foe. Recently, the security of classified information protecting our domestic and foreign policies has been glaringly lacking.

The truth is that our secrets are vulnerable to being uncovered due to honeypotting schemes. Nothing makes this more evident than O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) CEO James O’Keefe’s ability to go on dates with powerful men in D.C. using just dating apps and fake glasses.

Whether you hate or respect him, O’Keefe is arguably one of the most recognizable men. He’s never shied away from the spotlight, and if you work in D.C. politics, it’s probably a good idea to memorize the face of the man who has repeatedly promised to hold the government accountable.

He’s not even trying that hard to disguise himself or hide his intentions. O’Keefe is merely capitalizing on the sad reality that the people in power in D.C. are often vulnerable to flattery and the possibility of sex.

His recent undercover video focuses on a man named Jason Beck. He is an associate director in Total Force Requirements & Sourcing Policy for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s office. Austin oversees the Department of Defense, creating and advising on national defense policy for President Joe Biden. (ROOKE: Congress Mindlessly Opens The Gates For Deep State ‘Trojan Horse’)

O’Keefe gets Beck to discuss everything from defense contracts with mercenary groups to “mobilizing the national guard” to forcibly take away guns and the potential war with China over its aggression with Taiwan. During their “dates,” Beck repeatedly brags that he has access to classified documents but can’t divulge anything to O’Keefe.

The U.S. Justice Department announced that retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel David Slater shared classified information about the U.S.’s involvement in the war in Ukraine on a foreign online dating app from Feb. 2022 until Apr. 2022 while working as a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

Slater held a Top Secret security clearance while working at Offutt Air Force Base before being arrested on Mar. 2 for “willfully, improperly, and unlawfully transmitted NDI classified as ‘SECRET,’ which he had reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation, on a foreign online dating platform to a person not authorized to receive such information,” according to the Justice Department.

Slater reportedly thought he was talking to a Ukrainian woman on a foreign dating website and was telling her information he learned during USSTRATCOM briefings on Russia’s war in Ukraine. (ROOKE: Even In Border State, Republicans Fail To Protect Elections From Illegal Immigrants)

“The co-conspirator regularly asked Slater to provide her with sensitive, non-public, closely held and classified NDI and called Slater in their messages her “secret informant love” and her “secret agent.” In response to these requests, Slater indeed provided classified NDI to her, including regarding military targets and Russian military capabilities relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” according to the Justice Department.

It doesn’t take an intelligence specialist to see how a foreign nation desperate for this information could capitalize on lonely men in powerful positions if O’Keefe can get these admissions after presumably only three meetings. Slater presumably never met the fake Ukrainian honeypot and was still willing to divulge highly classified information. (ROOKE: Biden’s New Tax Plan Would Be Another Gut Punch For American Workers)

Americans are supposed to be able to sleep soundly at night knowing the men in charge of national security are one sext away from revealing secrets that would put our country at risk.