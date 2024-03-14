Sports Illustrated’s Potential New Publisher Might Ax The Swimsuit Issue … What The Hell Are They Thinking?

Sports Illustrated’s potential new publisher will likely not be acquiring the rights to their vaunted swimsuit edition, Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez reported Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated‘s owner, Authentic Brands Inc., revoked The Arena Group’s rights to publish the magazine in February after The Arena Group missed a royalty payment, according to Sportico.

Following that decision, The Arena Group laid off nearly the entire editorial staff.

Now SI is looking for a new publisher or to strike a new deal with The Arena Group. In either scenario, it’s unlikely the swimsuit edition brand would be going with the new publisher, according to Front Office Sports.

NEW: SI’s swimsuit edition—once a marquee asset that drove millions in revenue—may not be part of SI’s editorial arm much longer, sources told @FOS. Authentic—which owns SI—is in advance talks to split it off from The Arena Group (or any future publisher). https://t.co/myUz0GKiFB — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 13, 2024

Sorry, but what the hell is the point of buying the Sports Illustrated brand if you don’t get the swimsuit edition? It’s literally the only piece of the magazine worth buying. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Puts Male In Two Piece On Swimsuit Edition Magazine Cover)

After reportedly tarnishing their reputation by allegedly creating fake profiles for AI authors, the brand’s credibility has taken a major hit. Consumers are increasingly looking to the rising independent creators in sports media for their news and entertainment and have far less trust in legacy brands, especially the ones who use AI. But one thing humans can do and robots cannot is wear a bikini.

In a time where technology, particularly AI, is rapidly advancing and stoking fears, I can’t think of a better way to soothe the public’s soul than to showcase the beauty and glory of some of God’s greatest creations: beautiful women.