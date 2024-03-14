Editorial

Sports Illustrated’s Potential New Publisher Might Ax The Swimsuit Issue … What The Hell Are They Thinking?

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - Swim City

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Sports Illustrated’s potential new publisher will likely not be acquiring the rights to their vaunted swimsuit edition, Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez reported Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated‘s owner, Authentic Brands Inc., revoked The Arena Group’s rights to publish the magazine in February after The Arena Group missed a royalty payment, according to Sportico.

Following that decision, The Arena Group laid off nearly the entire editorial staff.

Now SI is looking for a new publisher or to strike a new deal with The Arena Group. In either scenario, it’s unlikely the swimsuit edition brand would be going with the new publisher, according to Front Office Sports.

Sorry, but what the hell is the point of buying the Sports Illustrated brand if you don’t get the swimsuit edition? It’s literally the only piece of the magazine worth buying. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Puts Male In Two Piece On Swimsuit Edition Magazine Cover)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Chanel Iman attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - NYC VIP press event on February 16, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Model Elsa Benitez of Hermosillo, Mexico poses beside her photograph of the 2001 Sports Illustrated Cover during a photo-op with all the girls from the swimsuit issue 20 February 2001 in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Sports Illustrated cover models Hailey Clauson and Ashley Graham pose together at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - NYC VIP press event on February 16, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

After reportedly tarnishing their reputation by allegedly creating fake profiles for AI authors, the brand’s credibility has taken a major hit. Consumers are increasingly looking to the rising independent creators in sports media for their news and entertainment and have far less trust in legacy brands, especially the ones who use AI. But one thing humans can do and robots cannot is wear a bikini.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Argentine model Yamila Diaz-Rahi poses with the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in New York 19 February, 2002. This is the first time Diaz-Rahi has appeared on the cover of the magazine, which hits news stands 20 February. DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty Images

In a time where technology, particularly AI, is rapidly advancing and stoking fears, I can’t think of a better way to soothe the public’s soul than to showcase the beauty and glory of some of God’s greatest creations: beautiful women.

Molly Sims backstage during MTV's Fashionably Loud Presents Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2002 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. 2/19/02 Scott Gries/Getty Images

