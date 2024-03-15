GUNTER: What The Senate Should Prioritize In 2025

The majority of Americans would agree that 2024 will be one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.

Our nation is in crisis. Marxist ideology has found its way into our schools, while antisemitism has hit “historic levels” under the Biden administration, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Along our southern border, the United States has seen record numbers of illegal immigrants parading into our country, spreading infectious diseases and bringing deadly drugs that are destroying our youth and creating a pathway for violent crime to plague our communities.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Americans have witnessed a political persecution of conservatives that threatens to undermine our democracy. We are watching in real time as the United States transforms from the world’s greatest superpower to a rapidly declining banana republic.

President Biden’s State of the Union address was a stunning display of how far our country has fallen. His avoidance of the real issues that Americans care about — such as securing the southern border, shutting down the flow of drugs, and tackling crime — were all-too-briefly touched in an angry performance that did nothing but gaslight the American people.

The Senate should take note of Biden’s catastrophic failures and tone-deaf policies.

If Republicans win back the Senate on Nov. 5, 2024 — an effort I hope to contribute to by flipping Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen’s seat in Nevada — we will reach a crucial tipping point with a small window to restore this nation to prosperity. Both sides of the aisle must listen to the will of the American people to pass common-sense legislation that puts our citizens first.

While the Senate has prioritized sending billions to Ukraine in a senseless proxy war, Americans have watched their tax dollars spent on anything and everything other than projects that actually improve American lives, such as repairing our infrastructure, advancing new technologies, and allocating the materials and manpower needed to build a border wall.

The number-one priority of the U.S. Senate in 2025 must be to secure the southern border.

What is occuring along the southern border is no longer a mere annoyance; it is a full-scale national security crisis. Under the Biden administration, over seven million migrants have marched across the border illegally and straight into our communities. President Biden’s “catch and release” policy tasks ICE with importing criminal aliens to U.S. cities rather than deporting them back across the border.

Congress must raise the credible fear standard and ensure asylum benefits do not extend to claims based on general local crime. With zero exception, criminals should be barred from the asylum process entirely.

How many more Laken Rileys will have to be tragically killed at the hands of an illegal alien who exploited Biden’s open border policies? American citizens deserve to know who is being relocated to their own backyards. Moreover, individuals who broke the law and entered this country illegally have no place in our communities, period.

The flow of deadly drugs across our borders has hit record levels, and overdose deaths are surging. In 2021 alone, 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, according to the CDC. Over 71,000 of those were caused by fentanyl.

As a medical professional who has dedicated my life to helping my patients, I fear the fentanyl crisis permeating the country is close to becoming an epidemic to the likes of which we have never seen.

And we have one thing to blame: the Biden administration’s open borders.

Combatting this epidemic should be a top priority of every elected official regardless of party affiliation. It’s a matter of public health, and I would fully support passing legislation that classifies fentanyl as the weapon of mass destruction it so clearly is.

The battle to keep the House and take back the Senate is a critical one to win if we want to preserve the country that generations before us fought valiantly to protect. We must prioritize policies that ensure our freedoms and liberties are never stripped away, our borders are secure, and our communities are safe.

The 2024 election is not simply a battle to save the Senate, it is a battle to save our country — to save the very heart of America and preserve what made this nation the greatest on earth.

I have said from the beginning, “If not now, when?” The time is now. I urge my fellow Nevadans to put their love for America above politics, above the noise, and get out and vote. The future of our nation depends on it.

Jeff Gunter, M.D., is an American healthcare executive, philanthropist, diplomat, and former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland. He is currently a candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada.

