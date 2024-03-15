Police Cut Down ‘Serious Violent Felon’ Who Shot At Cops While Attempting To Flee, Video Shows

Police officers in Indiana shot and killed a suspect after he fired at them during a high-risk traffic stop, a video released Tuesday showed.

The officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) shot 48-year-old Raphael Dekemper at about 5:25 p.m. Jan. 25 as he fired at police while appearing to a dash for the woods during the felony stop, the video showed.

The officers had been seeking Dekemper after receiving reports that he shot at an individual earlier that month, according to the video. Dekemper reportedly was “wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and invasion of privacy,” narration from the video explains.

A doorbell camera near the scene of the shootings showed the car in which Dekemper was traveling pull over as IMPD patrol vehicles drew up behind it. The officers’ body cameras also captured the scene.

“Driver, turn the car off,” an officer calls to the occupants of the car.

“Everybody in the car, put your hands out the windows. Do it now,” another, identified in the video only as “Officer #1,” orders over a public address system. The video notes that Officer #1 did not discharge his weapon during the encounter. The three who did fire their weapons are identified only by their last names as Officer Smith, Officer Sojka and Officer Hibschman.

At that point, Dekemper steps out of the car via the passenger door with gun drawn and fires at the officers as he races toward the nearby the woods. The video notes that several rounds struck the police car nearest to Dekemper’s vehicle.

“He’s got a gun,” Officer Smith calls as the police return fire and Dekemper collapses on the verge, apparently cut down by officers’ bullets. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Man With Hatchet)

“Don’t move! Don’t move!” Officer Sojka calls to Dekemper, whose body appeared to be moving while on the ground, while Smith yells, “Don’t you fuckin’ move!”

“Get the female out,” Sojka adds, apparently referring to the car’s driver, who was taken into custody.

“I got him,” Officer Hibschman can be heard saying.

The officers cautiously approach Dekemper, recover his firearm and attempt to provide medical aid.

“Gonna be all right man you’re gonna be all right,” Smith says, seemingly addressing Dekemper.

Emergency personnel transported Dekemper to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the IMPD.

“No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during this incident,” the IMPD noted.

The incident is under investigation.