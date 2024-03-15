Lara Trump Announces RNC Hiring Scott Presler To Lead Legal Ballot Chasing Operations

Recently elected Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-chair Lara Trump announced Friday on Daily Caller alumnus Benny Johnson’s show that the party would be hiring popular conservative influencer Scott Presler to lead legal ballot chasing operations.

After the 2020 election concluded and outlets started to name now-President Joe Biden the winner, many Republicans pointed to election laws changed and ignored during the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the outcome. Johnson asked Trump to describe the efforts the RNC is planning to take ahead of November to ensure that Americans trust in the election system. In describing the party’s efforts to chase ballots, Trump announced that Presler would be heading the initiative. (RELATED:‘They Are Miles Ahead’: Despite ‘Election Integrity’ Hype, GOP Could Be Walking Into 2024 Legal Buzzsaw)

“But we also have to start thinking about legal ballot harvesting, something we have never embraced as a party. We are going to start doing it now. I am going to have a call very soon with Scott Presler, who is an amazing voter registerer. He has registered so many people in this country. I think he is fantastic. I want him on our legal ballot harvesting division,” Trump told Johnson.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: The RNC will Officially WORK with Scott Pressler to increase Republican voter turnout. New RNC Co-Chair @LaraLeaTrump confirmed to me that she will HIRE @ScottPresler to LEAD Legal Ballot Chasing Operations. Laura Trump: “He is the first person I thought of…” pic.twitter.com/rjElugQmMO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2024

Presler, a conservative activist, started the “Early Vote Action” organization, which focuses on mobilizing Republicans to participate in early voting efforts. The efforts are concentrated to key swing states such as Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Oh my gosh. We can do this. Let’s come together as a family & save the country we love. Right now, we’re a scheduling voter registration drives at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & other venues across the USA. Let show love by taking positive action. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 15, 2024

Presler responded to Trump’s comments on the podcast with a tweet.

“Let me show love by taking positive action,” Presler said. “Oh my gosh. We can do this. Let’s come together as a family & save the country we love. Right now, we’re a scheduling [sic] voter registration drives at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & other venues across the USA.”

Trump detailed the RNC’s election integrity efforts ahead of the 2024 election while on Johnson’s show. The new co-chair noted that the party has filed 78 lawsuits and is working on hiring a more expansive legal team to address issues ahead of the 2024 election.

A recent Daily Caller investigation revealed that the RNC is working with the NRCC and the NRSC on an expansive election integrity effort, though many swing states still have some laws in place that Republicans have previously decried. According to a Daily Caller analysis, at least seven swing states are slated to deploy ballot drop-boxes and nearly all are likely to have no-excuse absentee voting. At least five battleground states are on track to have more than two weeks of early voting, and another handful will mail out absentee ballots more than six weeks before election day.

“As we’ve talked about, the damage done by Democrats to change laws during COVID was unprecedented. There’s still a lot of work to do. Not everything is where we want to be right now. But that’s why we’re scaling up this massive program and filing all this litigation because we’re actively trying to fix it up,” an RNC official previously told the Daily Caller. “We understand that there are still issues, especially in swing states with key stuff we need to fix. That’s why this exists.”