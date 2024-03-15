Man Allegedly Shot In Head While On New York Subway

A 36-year-old man was shot after getting into an altercation with another man Thursday while on the subway in Brooklyn, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) officials.

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael M. Kemper stated during a press briefing that around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old male was approached by a 36-year-old male on the Northbound A train who was reportedly being “aggressive and provocative” toward the 32-year-old. Kemper continued to state that “words” had been exchanged between the two before the 36-year-old pulled out what is believed to be a knife, eventually putting the weapon down while continuing to argue with the 32-year-old.

The 36-year-old then pulled out a firearm “from his jacket” and began walking towards the 32-year-old in a “menacing way,” leading to a physical altercation between the two. Officials believe that during the fight, the 32-year-old was able to remove the weapon and had fired “multiple shots” at the 36-year-old. (RELATED: Woman Loses Both Feet After Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Her Onto Subway Tracks, Gets Hit By Train: REPORT)

“You know I sometimes say that the subway is a sacred space where we practice the world’s greatest experiment in tolerance and diversity every day so people can live their lives in New York, the greatest city in the world. So when something like this – when you bring a gun on the train and you start a fight, it’s not right. And it’s absolutely outrageous,” Chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) John “Janno” Lieber stated as he advocated for guns to be removed.

While officials did not note where the 36-year-old had been shot, some outlets such as NBC New York and Fox5 have reported that the man was shot in the head by the 32-year-old.

Following the incident, video footage was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the reaction from passengers near the fight. A full car train of people could be seen immediately getting down on the floor, as some could be heard off-camera screaming for the train conductor to “close the door.”

SEE IT: In New York where they tried Trump for paying back loans in full, panic unfolds as a man is shot in the head on the New York City subway. The suspect is said to be in custody but might be released. They are not going after real criminals. WATCHpic.twitter.com/lZvE611BeZ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 14, 2024

Authorities stated that it is believed the two men did not know each other prior to the incident.

The 32-year-old is currently “with detectives,” and the 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital reportedly in critical condition. Officials stated that it is unclear if the 32-year-old will face any charges, as the investigation is ongoing.