Suspected Member of MS-13 Accused Of Sex-Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl: REPORT

A man suspected of belonging to the notorious MS-13 street gang faces felony charges in New York City for allegedly pimping a female minor after having jumped bail while facing a 2018 child molestation charge, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Alfredo Morocho, 37, faces two counts of sex trafficking of a child, five counts of promoting prostitution, and two counts of patronizing a person in prostitution in the new case, according to the report. He is in custody without bail this time on Rikers Island, the report revealed.

Prosecutors reportedly accused Morocho of approaching the 17-year-old girl at a Queens shelter last November, coercing the girl into prostitution, and splitting the proceeds with her for four months. He allegedly had sex with the girl as well and tried to get the victim to send him semi-nude photos for other prospective customers.

Morocho, whose distinctive tattoos made the police believe he belonged to MS-13, reportedly was arrested when an undercover cop posing as a john met him at the Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram and negotiated a price for the girl’s sex service.

“No child should ever be exploited,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement to the outlet. “The underage victim in this case was preyed upon for financial gain.” (RELATED: Scammers Kidnapped Attractive People, Forced Them To Flirt Online, Authorities Say: REPORT)

Morocho had been arrested for unlawful surveillance, sexual abuse, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child back in 2018 for fondling a nine-year-old girl at a phone shop, according to the outlet. The girl was window-shopping when “she felt someone lift her skirt, touch her buttock over her black tights with their hand,” the outlet reported. The girl turned around, terrified, only to allegedly hear Morocho say, “Don’t move, I want to do this longer.”

Morocho later allegedly confessed to the police that he “was trying to record her butt.”

He posted bail but failed to appear in court last May, triggering a warrant to get him back to court, according to the report.

Reportedly due to appear in court May 28, Morocho will now face the bail-jumping charge alongside the new felony charges.

The transnational MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha 13) gang comprises Salvadoran immigrants who fled civil war but set up territory within the U.S. in which they perpetrate rape, extortion, and intimidation while also trafficking drugs, cars, and arms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Daily Caller reached out to the prosecutors but did not hear back as of the time of this report.