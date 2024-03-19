GINN: Both Biden And Trump Lack A Bold, Hopeful Vision

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won their respective party primaries overwhelmingly and are now the presidential candidates for their respective parties. While there’s an opportunity for a third-party candidate to win in November, this is an uphill battle with money and institutions working against them.

Given the situation, it’s unfortunate neither Trump nor Biden has a hopeful, bold vision of opportunity that will help Americans flourish.

While Biden’s administration may offer promises of progress, it doesn’t deliver tangible results that empower individuals to unleash their economic potential. Similarly, Trump’s rhetoric may resonate with his active base but fails to inspire confidence in most people for a brighter future.

In this vacuum of visionary leadership, the need for a candidate who champions the principles of free-market capitalism and individual liberty is apparent.

For better or worse, one of these two men will likely be the next president. It might be time for a third party, such as the Libertarian Party, to gain support, but that looks highly unlikely.

While Nikki Haley’s message of opportunity and optimism resonated with many Americans, she couldn’t overcome the challenge of going against the former president. While she offered a refreshing alternative, her tendency toward neoconservative foreign policy positions raised concerns. Some Libertarian candidates have a positive message but can’t get much traction.

Those running for president should focus on a pro-growth message of cutting government spending, improving the tax system, unleashing international trade, reforming safety net programs, and removing regulations choking economic activity.

The candidates for both major parties solidified what we already knew – that establishment figures continue to dominate the political arena. Yet what remains sorely lacking is a commitment to sound policies rooted in unleashing the full potential of free-market capitalism. Without such policies, we risk perpetuating an economic malaise that weighs heavily on families and entrepreneurs.

Fortunately, we can look to the past for leaders who provided an optimistic, prosperous example that can still guide and inspire us.

Former President Ronald Reagan inspired a generation and redefined the conservative movement with his unwavering optimism and unshakable belief in the American spirit. His vision of a shining city upon a hill and his pragmatic approach to governance resonated with millions of Americans who yearned for a brighter future.

Similarly, Milton Friedman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, brought unparalleled intellect and rigor to public policy. His mastery of economic theory, coupled with his ability to distill complex concepts into accessible insights, earned him widespread acclaim as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century.

And then there’s Calvin Coolidge, whose quiet humility and steadfast dedication to duty earned him the nickname of “Silent Cal,” while his commitment to fiscal responsibility and limited government set him apart as a model of principled leadership. Coolidge’s humility, coupled with his dedication to serve, provides a reminder of the virtues of servant leadership.

As we look ahead to the general election, we must demand more from our leaders – a bold vision for the future that embraces the principles of individual freedom, limited government, and free-market capitalism. Only by learning from past efforts and influencers will we overcome our challenges and realize the full potential of the American dream.

Vance Ginn, Ph.D., is president of Ginn Economic Consulting, host of the Let People Prosper Show, and was previously the associate director for economic policy of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, 2019-20. Follow him on X.com at @VanceGinn.

