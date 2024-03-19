Cambodia Bans Musical Horns Because They Cause ‘Inappropriate Activity’: REPORT

Cambodia banned musical horns because they cause “inappropriate activity,” the nation’s prime minister reportedly said Monday.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and police to crack down on vehicles with tune-playing musical horns instead of standard honking horns, according to The Associated Press (AP).

A horn to his side Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered a ban on musical horns, after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads and roadsides as passing trucks blasted rhythmic little tunes. https://t.co/IlrxtmTIeY — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 19, 2024

The ban comes after videos circulated on social media showing people dancing on and beside roads as trucks blasting tunes from replaced horns passed by, the outlet reported. Mane made his announcement despite the measure being already enacted to ensure it was enforced nationwide, according to The AP.

Mane wrote on Facebook Monday that the videos displayed “inappropriate activity committed by some people, especially youth and children, dancing on the roadside to the musical sounds from trucks’ horns,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Scammers Kidnapped Attractive People, Forced Them To Flirt Online, Authorities Say: REPORT)

The Cambodian prime minister said that people dancing as shown in the online videos served as a traffic hazard and disturbed public order, the outlet noted. He reportedly said that the dancing is a threat to the life and limb of the public and the dancers themselves.

Three young people were filmed dancing in the middle of a road as a large truck blasting a horn-based beat barreled in their direction, according to The AP. Mane’s heavy stance against vehicles switching horns is reportedly meant to quash any more dancing in the streets of Cambodia.