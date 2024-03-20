How To Know When It’s Time for an Eye Exam

Most people have made it a habit to visit their private physician or dentist regularly. We do this because keeping up with our health is essential to living a long, satisfying life. However, many people, particularly those with excellent vision throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, disregard routine visits to the optometrist if it even crosses their mind. Even those who wear prescription contacts and eyeglasses can get caught up and miss the signs of needing an updated prescription. Regardless of which end of the spectrum you are on, it’s always vital to recognize the obvious and subtle signs that it could be time for an eye exam.

The first and most common sign that someone needs an eye exam usually comes as blurry vision. When blurry vision is extreme, most people will visit an eye doctor as soon as possible. Still, many will only experience subtle blurry vision when looking at objects or other people. It’s essential to recognize the difference between a slight haziness in your vision occasionally and distant focal points that appear out of focus. Although it sounds obvious, it’s easy to miss certain signs of growing blurriness, primarily if you work and use computers or otherwise spend the bulk of your time fixated on closer objects. You may often attribute blurriness to your eyes simply being tired or for one of many other reasons. Regardless, if you lack any level of clear vision while looking at objects or people, an eye appointment should be scheduled.

One of the most accessible signs to overlook is difficulty seeing at night. This is because we are not nocturnal, and most people have genuine difficulty seeing far distances in the dark. Due to our limited perception at night, our eyes have to work much harder to make out even nearby people or objects. However, while straining your eyes at night entails some level of discomfort, there is a substantial difference if you’re feeling steady discomfort at night. The first subtle sign you may notice is a feeling of increased strain on your eyes as the sun begins to set. You may also experience slight to severe night blindness, which can cause lights to streak. If you notice any of these signs, it is time to make an eye appointment.

Similar to the problems associated with seeing at night, you may notice difficulty adjusting your eyes from the dark back to the light. The transition from dark to light is difficult on healthy eyes; however, if your eyes do not adapt quickly, it is likely indicative of an issue with your sight. Whether transitioning from dark to light or simply going about your life, you constantly shift your point of vision throughout the day. Naturally, our eyes use plenty of energy and can become fatigued, regardless of how strong or poor our vision is, and this can lead to heavy strain over time. Nevertheless, if you’re feeling more discomfort or fatigue than usual, contact your eye doctor.

In addition to the subtle symptoms outlined above, there are many other signs you may need an eye exam. Other symptoms include frequent headaches, eye pressure, wavy or double vision, and seeing bright circles of light, known as halos, surrounding various light sources. No matter the cause of concern, whether it be fatigue, blurriness, night blindness, or something possibly more severe, do not hesitate to make an appointment with your eye doctor today. And remember, once you have had your eye exam and have your latest prescription, be sure to head over to GlassesUSA.com to find the right pair of glasses for your eye care needs.