Judge Allows Trump And Co-Defendants To Appeal Fani Willis Ruling

Judge Scott McAfee ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and eight other co-defendants can seek review of his decision not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

McAfee granted the certificate of immediate review sought by defendants, finding it “of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had.” The decision means defendants can appeal McAfee’s decision, which allowed Willis to stay on the case against Trump after special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped down, despite finding an “appearance of impropriety” in their actions.

“The challenged order is not one of final judgment, and the State has informed the Court that it has complied with the order’s demands,” McAfee wrote. “Thus, unless directed otherwise by an appellate court, supersedeas shall only apply to the order being appealed.” (RELATED: Judge Says Fani Willis Must Ditch Nathan Wade Or Step Aside From Trump Case)

“The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing, and even if any subsequent appeal is expedited by the appellate court,” he continued.

McAfee wrote in his ruling last week that there were “reasonable questions” about “whether the District Attorney and her hand-selected lead SADA testified untruthfully about the timing of their relationship.”

