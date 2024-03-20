Police Arrest 12 People At City Council Meeting After Heated Debate

The Sacramento Police Department said they arrested 12 protesters at a city council meeting on Tuesday, accusing them of “unlawful assembly and failing to disperse.”

The protesters were trying to pressure the Sacramento City Council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, KCRA 3 reported. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Comes Out Against Gaza Ceasefire)

The council passed the resolution in a 6-1 vote at midnight after several recesses from the heated discussion and unwelcome interruptions by protesters, the outlet noted.

The approved resolution called for an “immediate and permanent bilateral” ceasefire as well as the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, new leadership in Israel and in Palestine, the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel “without charges or trial,” KCRA reported.

Video tweeted by KCRA reporter Lee Anee Denyer showed the protesters chanting “no more normalization [of Israel], we want total liberation [of Palestine]” and other slogans.

Roughly twenty minutes after council cleared, chamber is still full. Here’s what we’re seeing at #Sacramento city hall. @kcranews pic.twitter.com/OjTgpZPHCR — KCRA Lee Anne Denyer (@KCRALeeAnne) March 20, 2024