Triplebar Announces Partnership with FrieslandCampina Ingredients on Lactoferrin

EMERYVILLE, California, USA.- Triplebar Bio Inc., a global biotech partner in driving sustainable food production, and its strategic partner, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in proteins and prebiotics, have announced a breakthrough in lactoferrin production. By harnessing innovative precision fermentation technology, they aim to enhance supply capacities to meet the increasing global demand.

“This is big news in the alternative protein space as we begin to create bioactive proteins that support and enhance human health and nutrition,” said Triplebar CEO Maria Cho. “Our partnership with FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in lactoferrin supply, will enable us to bring more of this incredibly valuable protein to market than ever.”

Lactoferrin, a market that could double to over $1.2 billion by 2030 driven by increased demand, is typically used for premium infant formulas for gut maturation and immunity because of its antimicrobial effects.

Cho added: “The challenge has been the protein’s availability. It is typically isolated from dairy, limiting its broader application and incorporation beyond early-life nutrition. Lactoferrin’s benefits extend beyond infants, serving as a valuable supplement for adults. ”

Precision fermentation in lactoferrin production

Precision fermentation is at the forefront of this innovation, offering a solution to produce these vital proteins in quantities previously unattainable through traditional methods. This makes the previously mentioned benefits to humans available to more consumers than ever.

Also, unconstrained by the low amounts of these high-quality proteins in cow’s milk, precision fermentation can produce these in larger quantities with less impact on the milk supply, water supply, and land use.

Cho explained that precision fermentation is a technology that employs microorganisms to produce specific functional ingredients. It can be used to produce ingredients with properties similar to those found in bovine and human milk.

Anne Peter Lindeboom, Managing Director of Innovation at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in proteins and prebiotics with over 100 years of experience in proteins and over 60 years in prebiotics, says precision fermentation is a fast-developing technology that will shape the future of the food and nutrition industry.

“Dairy ingredients will continue to be vital in the future of nutrition as a source of high-quality proteins and prebiotics, and these remain our core offering.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Triplebar will accelerate the use of precision fermentation as a nutritious and sustainable source of protein. By offering a full range of dairy and alternative proteins, we aim to give people access to nutritional solutions, helping them get the most out of life, now and for future generations,” said Lindeboom.

Cho and Lindeboom agree that dairy ingredients will continue to play an increasing and more significant role in the future of nutrition as a source of high-quality proteins and prebiotics. They also agreed that their ongoing collaboration confirms their commitment to bolster human health through their expertise in developing innovative and future-proof protein solutions.

“Biotechnology can reduce pressure on traditional food production systems while making the food system more robust and boosting nutrition for everyone, from babies to adults,” said Cho.

“We must continue leveraging science and technology to nourish future generations in balance with nature. This multi-year, multi-product, and multi-country agreement with FrieslandCampina Ingredients will help make this ambition a reality.”