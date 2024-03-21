Dems Propose Millions For Orgs Pushing Trans Procedures For Kids In Congressional Budget

Democrats are looking to push through a budget that would grant millions in funding for organizations that provide sex-change procedures for children.

Congress released a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025 in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown and Democrats are looking to send millions in taxpayer funding to organizations that help transition children. Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon requested $2,000,000 for the La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center in Oregon which provides hormone treatments to adolescents, according to its website. (RELATED: Swing-State Dem Senator Attempting To Ram Through $400,000 For Trans-Kids Org In Budget Proposal)

“Gender-affirming care at La Clinica starts with making sure our team uses every patient’s preferred name and pronouns,” the clinic states on the website. “As part of our comprehensive primary care, we offer behavioral health support, gender-affirming hormone therapy for adults and adolescents, and referrals for other gender-affirming care when needed.”

$2,000,000 for La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center in Oregon. They do gender-affirming hormone therapy for adults and ADOLESCENTS.https://t.co/8kUL2GgZoM — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 21, 2024

The clinic notes that while the majority of its doctors provide hormone treatments for adults, some also will for children “in coordination with pediatric endocrinologists at Oregon Health & Science University” as well.

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland also requested $5,000,000 for the Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care. The center has a multitude of LGBTQ medical providers for both pediatrics and adults who prescribe transgender hormones, provide sex-change surgery referrals and help with getting insurance to cover the procedures.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin also asked for an additional $400,000 for Briarpatch Youth Services, which provides “queer” support groups and chest binders as well as “gaffs” or tucking underwear for children aged 13 to 18 without informing parents.

Merkley, Wyden, La Clinica, Cardin, Van Hollen and Mary’s Center did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

